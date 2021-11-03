Construction crews have finished all the major aspects of the downtown rehabilitation project, and while traffic is now flowing again on 100 Avenue, the city will have to return in the spring to finish up the finer details.

City of Grande Prairie Business Ambassador Monty Haughian says all of the deep surface work, including upsizing of the sanitary and water lines, and the installation of the storm sewers within that area is complete. He says so while the roadway is expected to be fully open within the next couple of weeks, the final touches will have to take place next year.

“The paving is completed and all of the lines on the road are temporarily on the pavement at this time… in the spring, they will be putting down the thermoplastic lines, which last a lot longer,” he adds.

Haughian admits that the project has been trying for businesses, as well as residents, but he’s very happy with how the project has turned out and hopes residents across the region will enjoy the updated space.

“The past six months have been very tough on the businesses, it’s just been a nightmare for them,” he says. Hopefully, this will lead to better things for them in the coming days and as we approach Christmas.”

He adds with the freezing temperatures here to stay, construction crews have now had to deal with both sides of the equation when it comes to extreme working conditions. He says, however, they have done an outstanding job in keeping the project on time.

“Due to the heat in the summer, some days the contractors had to start their work at 4 A.M. so that they could beat the heat,” he adds.

The 4th stage of the downtown rehabilitation project cost approximately $14 million.