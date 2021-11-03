Impact Grande Prairie is hoping to continue educating the community as best they can to help mark Family Violence Prevention Month.

Impact Grande Prairie, which is a coalition of social agencies including Odyssey House and PACE, will hold host to several initiatives and events throughout the region in November, all to eradicate domestic and sexual violence in northwest Alberta.

Impact Grande Prairie’s Lisa Watson says at Odyssey House alone in 2020, 748 hours of trauma counselling was provided to 147 individuals, and it’s just a fraction of the services provided to the greater Grande Prairie region. Watson says continuing to let people know help is there if they need it is vital.

“We take the time to increase awareness and provide some of the resources available that are available within our community to help support those that might be experiencing domestic or sexual violence,” she says.

According to Impact Grande Prairie statistics, between January 1st and September 28th this year, the organization has opened 1,000 files relating to family violence, including 674 relating to domestic violence.

Some of the events planned include having members of the organization present at the Grande Prairie Storm game on November 12th, which will see proceeds of the night’s 50/50 draw going to the Impact Grande Prairie. Watson says in addition to the storm game, they are planning a full-day social media blitz on November 23rd, and are inviting everyone to take part.

“You can wear purple and post to your social media with the hashtag ‘GoPurpleGP’ and you can be entered a prize with that, as well.”

November was declared Family Violence Prevention Month in the Province of Alberta, as well as in the City and County of Grande Prairie. Impact Grande Prairie was previously known as the Prevention of Family Violence Network.