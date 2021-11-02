15 recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 145 active cases of the virus in the community. In the County of Grande Prairie, nine recoveries and one new case of COVID-19 was also discovered over the last 24 hours. 64 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 315 new cases were identified on Monday from 7,544 tests for a positivity rate of 4.17 per cent. Province-wide, 691 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 159 requiring the ICU.