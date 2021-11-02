The Grande Prairie RCMP released details of the incident that occurred over the weekend at MLA Tracy Allard’s home. At approximately 2:50 PM Sunday, the RCMP responded to a call of a protest near Allard’s home in the Grand Banks area of Grande Prairie.

Police say when they arrived, between 15 to 20 people were protesting at the scene. After arriving, RCMP requested that a hung noose be removed from a wooden post on display next to Allard’s residence. The protesters removed the noose and post promptly.

RCMP stayed on the scene to make sure the environment was safe for protesters and residents. After conducting a full investigation, RCMP was unable to verify who was responsible for bringing the noose to Allard’s home.