44 recovered and 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. There are now 158 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 22 recoveries and just three new cases were also identified over the last 72 hours. 64 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Province-wide, 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the last three days from 24,357 tests for a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent. Across Alberta, 689 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 157 requiring the ICU.

As of October 31st, 72 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 70.6 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 63.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.