Months-long blue-green algae bloom and water quality advisories at Young’s Point Provincial Park at Sturgeon Lake have been lifted.

According to Alberta Health Services, the advisories for the bodies of water in the Peace Region, and across Alberta have all been scrapped, thanks to cooler lake and reservoir water temperatures.

Throughout the summer AHS was reminding swimmers and residents to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, at any time.

Ingesting or coming into contact with visible blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, and vomiting.