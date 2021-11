Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman. Alison Norris was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on October 30th, 2021. Alison is described as 5’7″, 112 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

There is concern for her wellbeing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.