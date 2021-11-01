Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park’s Ski & Snowboard Swap & Sale is coming up this weekend, but there are a few changes planned for the event in 2021. The two-day sale event gives skiers and snowboarders the chance to unload their old gear for some cash, with the hope it can help others, especially kids, and give them a chance to get into the sport without it costing a fortune.

General Manager Jonathan Clarkson says after having to cancel the event due to COVID-19 in 2020, they’ve spent the last 12 months working on making sure the event can happen as safely, and smoothly as possible. He says one of the biggest changes is asking for a $40 deposit for viewing times, which must also be pre-booked.

“That’s just to get people to commit to showing up because it’s really easy to commit to something that is free and not show up,” he says.

“Then you get that back as a credit against your purchases, or as long as you’ve shown up, you’ll hand your name in at the door exiting, and we’ll give you a credit on that $40.”

Clarkson adds they’re also asking people to pre-submit their equipment details before the swap, that way, they can pre-print the labels to help make the drop-off easier.

“Submit those to us before November 4th, and we’ll pre-print your labels for you, so all you have to do is walk in, show your confirmation number, we’ll pull your labels, label your equipment, you’re in, and out.”

The event will take place on November 5th and 6th at the Tara Centre inside Evergreen Park.