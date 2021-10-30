Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Township Road 714 and Range Road 53 by Five Mile Community Hall. The RCMP, EMS, and firefighters are on the scene of a crash involving two pickup trucks.

Traffic is being diverted at Range Road 53 north of Township Road 712, Range Road 53 south of Highway 670, Township Road 714 west of Range Road 53A, and Township Road 714 east of Range Road 52.

An investigation is underway. No further details have been provided.