Police are on the lookout for a man accused of impersonating a police officer in Grande Prairie. It’s reported that a driver was pulled over by a white older model Ford Explorer with red and blue LED flashing lights on its dashcam.

The incident happened after the driver turned from 92 Street westbound onto 116 Avenue. They pulled to the side of the road and say a man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and told them it was a joke before leaving and driving away.

It’s also alleged that the suspect followed the driver for a short time before turning northbound onto Lakeland Drive. The incident was reported to the RCMP around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

The suspect is described as roughly 18 to 20 years old, with a tall, athletic build and a dark complexion. They were wearing a short sleeve uniform shirt with a police badge on a gold chain.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers. Police are taking this opportunity to remind residents that they can ask for identification from anyone who says they are an officer.

“When doing so, citizens can request to see the officer’s police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number. Citizens can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.”