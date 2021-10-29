12 new and 12 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 180 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, seven recovered and six new cases were also identified on Thursday. 83 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 765 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 180 requiring the ICU. Province-wide, 603 new cases were discovered on Thursday from 10,505 tests for a positivity rate of 5.74 per cent.

As of October 28th, 71.8 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 63.5 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 70.3 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 62.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.