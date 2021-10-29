Mayor Jackie Clayton is presented with the first poppy. Imaged supplied by the City of Grande Prairie.

The Royal Canadian Legion has kicked off its annual poppy drive. Legion Branch #54 Poppy Chair Joanne Wood says they’re continuing to provide cash-free options for those looking to donate, as well as additional events as they honour the 100th anniversary of the lapel poppy.

There will be a QR code on each poppy box that you can use to donate,” she says. “We will also have our poster and literary contest for all the schools in the city.”

Wood says much like 2020, COVID-19 restrictions will play a part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony, as they continue to punch out details for November 11th. She adds however that it will likely have a very heavy virtual component.

“At the moment, we are trying to go ahead with Bonnetts Energy Centre for our ceremony but things could change between now and then,” she says. “We will be live streaming the event again this year on our Facebook page.”

To help kick off the campaign, Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton received the honourary first poppy at City Hall last week. You can find more details on how you can support the poppy campaign, on the Royal Canadian Legion Facebook page.