28 recovered and 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 180 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 17 recoveries and four new cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. 84 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region. Across Alberta, 536 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Wednesday from 10,277 tests for a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent. Province-wide, 779 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 185 requiring the ICU.

As of October 27th, 71.6 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 63.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 70.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 62.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.