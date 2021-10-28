Crews with the City of Grande Prairie have started to install over a dozen pedestrian crosswalks across the municipality. The work, part of an effort to increase pedestrian safety, will see two types of safety measures put in place.

First, Overhead Pedestrian Flashers, traffic signals that create a safe method to cross by flashing amber lights at vehicles when activated by a push-button will be installed at 88 Avenue and Resources Road, as well as 104 Avenue and 102 Street. 13 Rapid Flashing Beacons, similar to those already in place at 98 Street and 103 Avenue near the Montrose Cultural Centre will be installed at 13 locations, including 104 Avenue and 111 Street, 75 Avenue and 100 Street and 112 Avenue and 106 Street.

Starting Monday, traffic light replacement will also get underway at a couple of intersections in the city, with the lights at 108 Street and 116 Avenue as well as 110 Street and 100 Avenue. The city says work on the projects is expected to take approximately two months.