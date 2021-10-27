11 new and 23 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 188 active COVID-19 cases remain in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 recoveries and seven new cases of the virus were also identified on Tuesday. 97 active cases remain in the region.

97 active cases remain in the region. Across the province, 645 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday from 11,343 tests for a positivity rate of 5.8 per cent. Province-wide, 810 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, 184 requiring the ICU.

As of October 26th, 71.6 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 63 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 70.1 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 62.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.