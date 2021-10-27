The RCMP in Spirit River is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision between a dirt bike and a water truck which claimed the life of a child.

Police say they were called to the scene near the BC/Alberta border south of Township Road 784 and Highway 49 shortly before 6 p.m. on October 22nd. Emergency crews from Spirit River, Dawson Creek Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department, and EMS all attended the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.

Investigators have determined the driver of a water truck had made repeated trips between properties, and during one of the trips, a young child on a motorbike was in the path of the water truck that was backing up and was struck. RCMP Collision Reconstructionists continue their investigation. The name of the deceased will not be released.