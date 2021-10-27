If trick or treating just isn’t your style, Veterans Memorial Park will be hosting Halloween festivities for the whole family on Sunday night.

Kids can enjoy a skeleton lane candy walk where they can show off their spooky costumes and receive candy bags from local businesses. Two spooky drive-in movies will be shown, starting at 4:45 p.m. with Scared Shrekless and Cruella set to be shown. Plenty of concessions will also be available, including burgers, hot dogs, hot or cold beverages, and popcorn.

As part of the festivities, there will be a toy, bottle, and food drive supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, Joey Church Family, and LJ Magnan. People attending are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, and gift cards.

Tickets will set you back $10 a person or $40 per vehicle, however, a donation to the food, bottle and toy drive will take $10 off your ticket price.