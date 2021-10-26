Ramona Horseman will serve another term as Chief of Horse Lake First Nation after winning re-election on Monday. Ramona Horseman earned 125 votes, 18 more than second-placed Brian Harold Horseman, who received 107 votes. Nathan Horseman and Walter Horseman finished third, and fourth respectively. It’s Ramona Horseman’s second term serving as Chief of Horse Lake First Nation, after first being elected in 2017.

Incumbent Dallas Ferguson was the council candidate that received the most votes with 118, with fellow incumbent Cameron Horseman, along with newcomers Bruce Horseman, and Chantille Petroski rounding out those elected to serve on council.

500 total ballots were prepared for voters, with just a single rejected ballot counted in the final tally.