The City of Grande Prairie has launched a new online portal with the hope of spotlighting investment attraction and focusing on the municipality’s business retention and eventual expansion capacity.

Invest Grande Prairie, according to the city, will look to draw the attention of investment opportunities in the area, both current, and long term. Economic Development Manager Rebecca Dodd says they’ve got a plethora of data available when it comes to present-day business growth, and that will now be available in an easy-to-understand way through the new website.

“We’ve got tons of information available at our fingertips, and now, we are really just working to put that out there and make it acceptable for supporting investment and business decisions within the community,” she says.

“It’s something we’ve been considering and moving towards for the last few years, that long term economic development strategic plan

really was sort of the kick-off point, it really helped us identify where our main opportunities are and help to start to point us in the right direction,”

Dodd says the staff of Invest Grande Prairie will also find themselves in a new location as part of the launch, setting up shop in Centre 2000. She says the move will make them more accessible to the business community as a whole and will provide better contact and connection opportunities.

“Making sure that businesses within Grande Prairie know where to go if they’re looking to go to access resources,” she says.

“One of the biggest benefits we can provide is introductions, we have a lot of connections within the city organization, within other levels of government, and tons of resources and entrepreneurial supports out there to support decisions and business opportunities.”

The site will also offer up stories and anecdotes from local entrepreneurs and small business owners.