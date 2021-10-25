Another COVID-19 related death is being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 49th death in the municipality, and among 25 reported across Alberta over the weekend.

48 recovered and 47 new cases of the virus were also discovered in the city over the weekend. There are now 197 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 26 new and 23 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified over the last 72 hours. 108 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Province-wide, 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend from 25,901 tests for a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent. Across Alberta, 821 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 182 requiring the ICU.

As of October 24th, 71.3 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 62.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 69.9 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 61.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.