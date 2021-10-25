Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a shooting in the city.

Authorities say the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on October 12th, when the suspect allegedly approached a house in the Patterson Place neighbourhood. Police say when the victim approached the door from inside the house, the suspect allegedly pulled out a weapon, and fired towards the house. The victim was able to escape the incident without injury.

Mounties say the male suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle parked nearby.

The man is described as having a medium build, with black or brown hair, with a tattoo on his face, near an eyebrow. The suspect was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, with a brown ball cap and light coloured collared shirt.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act and are urging anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.