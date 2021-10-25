As Halloween quickly approaches, the Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding residents and drivers to keep safety top of mind with youngsters heading out to trick or treat this Sunday.

Sergeant Shawn Graham says while things like the weather can’t be helped, both youngsters and adults alike can play a direct role in making the spooky evening safe for everyone.

Graham says regardless of whether you’re planning on taking children trick or treating, hosting a small gathering, or just staying home, there are tips that can help you do your part. He adds those old enough to trick or treat on their own can make some alterations to their costume to help stand out.

“As pedestrians, we should be walking on the sidewalk and crossing the street at corners or sidewalk areas to be safe,” he says.

“Be visible, wear bright costumes, or some type of reflective tape or glow sticks.”

Sgt. Graham says when it comes to drivers, taking an extra couple of minutes to help plan for extra foot traffic can also make a big difference.

“Be very cautious that there will be little goblins and creatures out and about, so it’s really important to pay attention while you’re driving,” he says.

“From really 4 p.m. on somewhere into the evening when the kids will be out and plan that extra time to get to your destination because there are going to be more pedestrians out in residential areas.”