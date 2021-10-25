Two Peace Country residents have been named winners of an Alberta Senior Citizens Award in the Individual category.

Grande Prairie’s Benita Galandy, who volunteers in a shelter for at-risk seniors, worked tirelessly to ensure that all seniors at the shelter feel comfortable, safe, and have a place to call their own. In addition to offering up a plethora of support during the pandemic, Galandy also prepares meals, cleans and maintains the home, as well as provides transportation to medical appointments, and delivers essentials.

Cory Young of Peace River is a home support worker who goes above and beyond the call with acts like washing windows, mowing lawns or providing transportation to medical appointments. Cory also created her own meal delivery service so that seniors could access healthy meals and continues to stay in contact with those she has served even after they move away.

Other provincial winners include Haidong Laing of Edmonton, Aspen Care Ltd. of Calgary, Jewish Family Service of Calgary, Linking Generations Society of Alberta (Sherwood Park), Volunteer Strathcona (Sherwood Park), Dirk Bannister of Airdrie, and Meagan Chapman of Parkland County.

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that support seniors. There are five different categories of awards; Individual Award, Business Award, Nonprofit Award, Special Service Award, and the Alice Modin Award.