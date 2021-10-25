A three-day holiday celebration will soon take over the streets of Sexsmith, as the municipality will host Christmas in November.

Kicking off November 18th with the annual town light up at the historic grain elevator and sleigh ride on Elevator Street, the festivities will then include Christmas markets and pop-up shops on November 19th and 20th.

Mayor Kate Potter says the party will take place thanks to a collaborative effort from several agencies, including the 4-H Club and Sexsmith Public Library, among others. She says the municipality is thrilled to see so much holiday cheer just over the horizon, especially following the events of the last year.

“It’s really the start of all of those little markets coming, festival of trees starts right after that… it’s just like here’s a great way to not only celebrate as a community but really to kick off the season regionally,” she says.

Potter says last year 4-H went to local businesses as part of a sponsorship drive to help pay for holiday lights and came back to the table with just over $11,000 raised to help the cause. She says it’s the work done by groups as that allows for large-scale events to take place.

“They collected another $3,000 this year to add more things, and have big plans again for what they’re going to plan for the light up, and I thought this is what I love about community spearheaded events,” she says. “The community really pushes forward, commits and you see awesome things happen.”

You can learn more about the festivities planned on the Town of Sexsmith Facebook page.