Thick fog is expected in the area until late Sunday morning. Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Dense fog has developed in parts of western Alberta.”

The fog is expected to stick around until late Sunday morning. It’s warned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.