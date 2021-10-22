Residents in the County of Grande Prairie voted overwhelmingly in support of changes in equalization payments on the provincial referendum ballot.

According to the County’s official election results released Friday, 3,934 residents voted in favour of removing the section on equalization payments from the constitution, to just 885 against. The split represents approximately 80.9 per cent of all ballots cast. It was a lot closer however when it came to the question of adopting daylight saving time on a permanent basis, with 2,542 votes for no compared to 2,294 yes votes.

The top three candidates for the Alberta Senate Election were Pam Davidson with 2,298 votes, Erika Barootes with 2,204 and Mykhailo Martyniouk with 1,558 votes.

In all, 4,895 residents cast their ballots during the 2021 municipal election, which represents approximately 26 per cent of eligible voters. The 2021 results are around two per cent higher than those in 2017 when just 3,400 votes were counted.

When it comes to council, newcomers Brian Peterson, Kurt Balderston, Steve Zimmerman, Amanda Frayn, and Bob Chrenek will take up the mantle alongside incumbents Bob Marshall, Karen Rosvold, Leanne Beaupre, and Peter Harris.

Frayn, Beaupre, Peterson, and Harris were acclaimed prior to the election, as no other candidates registered to run.