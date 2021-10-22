Construction crews are entering the final stretch when it comes to working on the Downtown Rehabilitation Project as the last layer of paving is set to begin next week.

The city says the next phase of construction will begin on Monday with milling work existing pavement on 98 Street and 100 Avenue intersection and on 100 Street between 99 Avenue and 101 Avenue. After milling work is completed, crews will then lay the final layer of paving on 100 Avenue between 98 Street and 100 Street, including all travel and parking lanes.

The city says the work could also bring delays to drivers, as the intersections 98 Street and 100 Street and 100 Avenue will be reduced to one lane north and south during the paving. While 100 Avenue between 100 Street and 98 Street will remain closed for the duration of construction.

Drivers can also expect to see a three-way stop at the intersection of 98 Street and 100 Avenue between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 24th. Construction on the Downtown Rehabilitation Project is expected to wrap up by the end of October.