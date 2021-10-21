Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. They are the 46th and 47th death linked to the virus in the municipality, and among eight reported across Alberta on Wednesday.

24 recovered and 14 new cases of the virus were also identified in the city over the last 24 hours. There are now 216 cases of COVID-19 in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 11 recoveries and six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. 113 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 912 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 201 requiring the ICU.