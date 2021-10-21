Peace River RCMP continue their investigation after a fatal single-vehicle rollover near Cadotte Lake early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene of the incident shortly after 1:10 a.m., and after locating the vehicle, a 25-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the collision call the Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6677, or if you choose to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Authorities will continue their investigation into the cause of the accident with the assistance of an Alberta RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.