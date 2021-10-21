The wildfire risk in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is set to low, but officials with Alberta Wildfire say it’s still no time to get complacent.

Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says despite cooler temperatures during the evening and overnight, areas of grass will become dead and flammable in the upcoming days and weeks. She says the same fire prevention methods that are used throughout the season, including double soaking a campfire, should remain top of mind. Burke adds an abandoned campfire can easily spark a wildfire in dry conditions, and in 2021, 88 per cent of wildfires in Alberta were human-caused.

Since the start of the wildfire season in March, 102 wildfires have burned nearly 133 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.