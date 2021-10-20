The 10th COVID-19 related death has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. The death was one of 7 reported across the AHS northzone on Tuesday. The deaths spanned from September 25th to October 18th, 2021:

A man in his 80s, case involved pre-existing conditions

A woman in her 80s, case involved pre-existing conditions

A woman in her 70s, case involved no known pre-existing conditions

A woman in her 40s, case involved no known pre-existing conditions

A man in his 70s, case involved no known pre-existing conditions

A man in his 70s, case involved no known pre-existing condition

A man in his 50, case involved pre-existing conditions

13 new and four recovered cases of the virus were also identified in the county on Tuesday. 118 active cases remain in the area. In the City of Grande Prairie, 35 recovered and 19 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the last 24 hours. There are now 228 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

Across Alberta, 786 new cases of the virus were identified on Tuesday from 12,112 tests for a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent. 928 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 203 requiring the ICU.