Two new and 35 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 244 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, three new and 24 recovered cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. 110 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 964 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 218 requiring the ICU.

As of October 18th, 70.6 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 60.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 69.3 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 59.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.