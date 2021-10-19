Three newcomers will join three incumbent councillors on Wembley town council. According to the unofficial results of Monday’s election, all three incumbent councillors have been reelected, along with a trio of new faces.

Incumbent Anna Underwood received the most votes at 206, followed by fellow incumbent Tyrel Johnson at 165. Joining them is Rebecca Ward with 138 votes, and the third incumbent Sean McCallum at 133.

Rounding out council will be Shaun Baker, who received 131 votes, and Tanya Skinner, who received 130. Incumbent Mayor Kelly Peterson was acclaimed.

The official results will be announced at noon on October 22nd.