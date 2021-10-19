Daycie Bohning has earned a seat on Sexsmith town council. Based on the unofficial results, the only newcomer in the municipal election received the second-highest number of votes Monday at 279, while incumbent Isak Skjaveland received the least at 165 and will no longer represent the community on council.

Incumbent Clinton Froehlick received the highest number of votes at 303, followed by fellow incumbents Kenneth Hildebrand at 268, Jonathan Siggelkow at 267, Dennis Stredulinsky at 262, and Bruce Black at 260. Incumbent Mayor Kate Potter was acclaimed.

According to her Facebook page, Bohning has lived in Sexsmith her entire life, and is a member of the Sexsmith Tumbling Club, Sexsmith Minor Hockey, Sexsmith Minor Baseball, and the Sundown Oilfield Sexsmith Vipers Jr. B Hockey Club. The election results are not yet official.