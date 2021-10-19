The County of Grande Prairie Administration Building in Clairmont, (Erica Fisher, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

A few fresh faces will be joining a mixture of re-elected incumbents and acclaimed councilors to represent the County of Grande Prairie over the next four years.

Newcomers Brian Peterson, Kurt Balderston, Steve Zimmerman, Amanda Frayn, and Bob Chrenek will take up the mantle alongside incumbents Bob Marshall, Karen Rosvold, Leanne Beaupre, and Peter Harris.

Frayn, Beaupre, Peterson, and Harris were acclaimed prior to the election, as no other candidates registered to run.

The unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Monday, October 18th are as follows:

Division 2:

Kurt Balderston – 497 votes – 49%

Darcy Karbashewski – 232 votes – 23%

Talbot Rycroft – 160 votes – 16%

Thomas Tharp – 133 votes – 13%

Division 4:

Steve Zimmerman – 335 Votes – 46%

Maurissa Hietland – 266 votes – 36%

Calvin Maple – 128 votes – 18%

Division 5:

Bob Marshall – 225 votes – 45%

Robert Hill – 152 votes – 30%

Kevin Gingles – 125 votes – 25%

Division 8:

Karen Rosvold – 350 votes – 74%

Cheryl Van Eerden – 120 votes – 26%

Division 9:

Bob Chrenek – 264 votes – 42%

Sheryle Runhart – 178 votes – 29%

Pam M. Badger – 111 votes – 18%

Dwayne Badry – 71 votes – 11%

Official results are expected later this week, the new council will be sworn in on October 25th.

With files from Rachel Johnson, MyGrandePrairienow.com