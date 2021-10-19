The next board of trustees for the Grande Prairie Public School Division will have a mix of incumbent councillors and newcomers. The unofficial results of Monday’s election show the City of Grande Prairie reelecting all four incumbents, including Andre Ouellette, Joan Nellis, Rob Martin, and Paulette Kurylo.

Joining them will be Donna Koch, who received 2,273 votes, Ray Buziak, who received 1,557 votes, and Chris Johnston, who received 1,434 votes.

Not all of the votes for Peace Wapiti Public School Division and Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools trustees have been tallied yet. The results for the City of Grande Prairie have incumbents Michelle Boisvert and Michael Joseph Ouellette in the lead.

Following them are Russ Snoble with 1,161 votes, Jermiah English with 864 votes, and John Kroken with 803 votes. Incumbent Alyeksa Silvester-Degen is currently sixth on the list for five positions, with 780 votes.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com anticipates receiving unofficial school board trustee results for the remaining communities Tuesday.