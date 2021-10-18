Grande Prairie & Area Safe Communities will be holding a special afternoon trick or treating event on October 30th at Safety City. The event will feature a live DJ, trick or treating, craft kits, games, Tim Hortons hot chocolate, a scavenger hunt, and photo booth.

The event is outdoors to keep families and people attending safe. Physical distancing between groups is encouraged and masks must be worn at all times when inside. Hand sanitizer will be available and surfaces will be wiped down to ensure everyone feels comfortable.

People attending over the age of 12 are required to show proof of a COVID vaccination or valid written proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. Original written medical exemptions for a vaccine will also be accepted. Anyone 18 and over will need to show a valid piece of ID.

Tickets are available for individuals at $5 per ticket and families can enjoy the events for $15. Children under two years old do not need a ticket to enjoy the festivities.

You can find more information, and purchase tickets on the GP Safe Communities website.