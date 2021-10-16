The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Police say 23-year-old Joshua Day was last seen in Grande Prairie on October 8th.

Authorities say there is concern for his well-being.

Day is described as standing 5’4” tall, weighing 119 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, a dark coloured jacket, backpack, and pants.

Anyone with information as to Joshua’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.