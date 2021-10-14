Police say a missing man last seen in Grande Prairie may have travelled to the Edmonton area. 52-year-old David Chaffee was last seen in Grande Prairie on October 11th and the RCMP says there is concern for his wellbeing.

Chaffee is described as 5’9″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a green toque, and brown and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.