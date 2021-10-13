45 recoveries and 7 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 345 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 24 recoveries and just three new cases of the virus were also identified on Tuesday. 125 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 652 new cases were reported from 8,620 tests on Tuesday for a positivity rate of 7.56 per cent. Province-wide, 1,027 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 236 in the ICU.

As of October 12th, 69.8 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 59 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 68.5 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 58.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.