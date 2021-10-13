Nominations are now open for the annual Grande Prairie Regional Association of Volunteer Organizations awards. The 2021 edition of the awards will come in four categories, including two in partnership with the City of Grande Prairie.

The association will be accepting nominations for an individual, as well as a company or corporation which made notable or significant contributions in the community, or in the non-profit sector for their volunteer of the year award. Meanwhile, the 2021 Leaders of Tomorrow Award, will welcome nominations for youth who have made contributions through volunteerism, advocacy, leadership, and perseverance.

The City of Grande Prairie has partnered in on the awards, seeking individuals for the George Repka Outstanding Achievement Award, and organizations for the Bill Bowes Volunteer Organization of the Year Award.

The nomination deadline is November 2nd, and you can find more information and nominations forms here.