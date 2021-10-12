Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the long weekend. The deaths are the 43rd and 44th COVID-19 related death reported in the municipality, and among five reported in the AHS Northzone since October 7th. Of them, was a woman in her 30s, with no pre-existing conditions, as well as a woman in her 50s with no pre-existing conditions. The deaths of two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s with pre-existing conditions were also reported on Tuesday.

147 recoveries and 78 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city over the last four days. There are now 383 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 100 recoveries and 34 new cases of the virus were also identified over the weekend. 146 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 3,358 new cases were reported from 40,677 tests spanning Thursday to Monday. 1,053 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 242in the ICU.

In the Grande Prairie region, COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported at the Grande Prairie Care Centre, Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre, The Gardens at Emerald Park, A Bright Beginning Child Care, Prairie Lake Seniors Community, the TC Energy Karr pipeline project, and Wapiti House.

Across the Peace Country, outbreaks continue to be reported at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, Fairview Health Complex and its Continuing Care Facility, Peace River Community Health Centre, Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River, Harvest Lodge in Fairview, Pleasant View Lodge in High Prairie, Stone Brook Lodge in Grimshaw, Red Willow Lodge in Valleyview, and Peace River Correctional Centre.