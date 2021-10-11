Police are looking for a suspect and any possible witnesses following a hit and run on Highway 43 that left a pedestrian in critical condition. Valleyview RCMP says the 20-year-old woman was discovered in a ditch two kilometres west of Range Road 230 by people passing by.

It’s believed the woman was hit in the westbound lanes of the highway between 5 and 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. She was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may be able to identify the subject responsible should contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.