COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of October 7, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in both the City and County of Grande Prairie has gone down over the past 24 hours. In the city, 33 new cases and 46 recoveries were reported Thursday, for an active case count of 454.

In the county, seven new cases and 29 recovered cases were recorded on October 7th. There are now 210 active cases in the municipality.

As of the end of the day Thursday, 69.1 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 68 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 57.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the Grande Prairie area, outbreaks are reported at the Grande Prairie Care Centre, Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre, The Gardens at Emerald Park, Prairie Lake Seniors Community, the TC Energy Karr pipeline project, and Wapiti House.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, outbreaks are reported at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, Fairview Health Complex and its Continuing Care Facility, Peace River Community Health Centre, Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River, Harvest Lodge in Fairview, Pleasant View Lodge in High Prairie, Stone Brook Lodge in Grimshaw, Red Willow Lodge in Valleyview, and Peace River Correctional Centre.

Across Alberta, 1,256 new cases were reported from 14,736 tests Thursday, along with 16 deaths. 1,101 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 250 in the ICU. In the AHS North zone, 170 patients are hospitalized and 10 require intensive care.

It’s reported 73.9 per cent of patients not in the ICU are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 89.6 per cent are not fully vaccinated.