26 recoveries and 22 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 232 active cases in the region.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 56 new and 65 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Wednesday. There are now 467 active cases in the municipality.

As of October 5th, 69 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.9 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 67.8 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 57 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,254 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 15,595 tests for a positivity rate of 8.0 per cent. 1,094 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 248 requiring the ICU.