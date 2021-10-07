Voters in the City of Grande Prairie can cast their ballot for the municipal, school board, and senate elections as early as Friday. Advance voting stations for the 2021 Municipal Election will be open to the public on October 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grande Prairie City Hall.

To vote in the municipal election, residents must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of the city, and bring an accepted piece of ID, which includes a drivers licence or an Alberta identification card.

Residents can mark their ballot for one mayoral candidate, up to eight council candidates, up to seven public school board trustees, and up to five separate school board trustees.

You can find more information on candidates here. The 2021 municipal election takes place on October 18th.