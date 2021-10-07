The four Rotary Clubs and Rotaract Club in Grande Prairie have teamed up to try and lend a helping hand to those who need it most.

Throughout October, residents are being urged to drop off new or unused underwear and socks, with the items going to the street-engaged population, as well as others who may benefit. The items will be sorted and handed out by several social services organizations in the city, including The Grande Prairie Friendship Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association, Northreach Centre, Saint Lawrence Centre, Oasis House, and Wapiti House.

Officials with the campaign say access to clean underwear and socks is essential for comfort, health, and hygiene. Officials say underwear and socks are the most needed staple item but are often the least donated to facilities that serve homeless and street-engaged individuals.

Donations can be dropped off until October 31st at Keddie’s, Costco, or Centre 2000.