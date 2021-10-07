Large sections of Resources Road will be getting a bit of a facelift south of the city limits after the County of Grande Prairie approved detailed design for improvements to Resource Road to the proposed Nauticol project south of the city.

With as much as $1.7 million coming from the province’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program, County Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the funding is a strategic investment in something that is becoming an increasingly vital section of the regional transportation network. She adds it goes hand in hand with trying to prepare the area for what she expects will be a major user of the road, the proposed Nauticol Methanol plant.

“In anticipation of Nauticol coming, it’s an opportunity to make those improvements to the road so when they do come, they’re already done and ready for that amount of traffic… whether it’s for construction or day-to-day operations,” she says.

“There is a large amount of traffic that uses that road, including industry for hauling gravel and all kinds of aggregates on there,” she says.

Beaupre says the Resources Road-specific upgrades encompass approximately $3.5 million of the full price tag, with other work being tied into the project taking up the remaining budget.

“There would also need to be some improvements to the Canfor Bridge that goes over the top of resources road… as well as dedicating a lane to bring heavy haul out of the valley to the north,” she adds.

Council has also asked county staff to engage industry members on potential partnerships to fund the outstanding project costs. No construction date has been finalized for the work.