47 recovered cases and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 476 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 27 recovered and eight new cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 24 hours. 236 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of October 5th, 68.8 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 67.6 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 56.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,263 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 15,400 tests for a positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. 1,083 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 247 requiring the ICU.