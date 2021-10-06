Residents looking to get more informed on their choices for Ward 1 Grande Prairie and District Catholic School Board Trustee candidates are being invited to take part in a virtual forum on Thursday.

Ward 1, which covers Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and surrounding areas, has a total of five seats up for election, and a total of nine candidates vying for votes.

Invited to take part in the forum are trustee candidates Michelle Boisvert (Incumbent), John Croken, Jermiah English, Jason H. Gunther,

Doris Implica, Michael Ouellette (Incumbent), Rick Sakundiak, Alyeska Silvester-Degen (Incumbent), and Russ Snoble.

The forum is expected to begin at 7 p.m., no registration is required. You can find a link to the webinar on the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools website.